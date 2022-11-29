Robert J. W. Young, 86, of Gettysburg, and formerly of Hanover, Pa., entered into God's eternal care, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at UPMC Hanover.
Born November 22, 1936, in Harrisburg, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Lillian Young. Bob was the loving husband of the late Jean W. (Wallace) Young with whom he shared 54 years of marriage until her passing on July 26, 2015.
Bob was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, and former member of Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover, Pa. He was a lifetime member of the McSherrystown Fish & Game Association, and a member and past president of the Hanover PACERS square dance club.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner and operator of the Clearview Barbershop and later worked at Rohrbaugh’s Barbershop and Weaver’s Barbershop. He was affectionately known as “Barber Bob.”
Bob was a race car enthusiast, loved playing cards, and was a Turner Classic Movie buff. He also enjoyed all the levels of football from high school to the NFL and spent many evenings watching games at the local high schools.
Bob is survived by two children, Beverly Lefebre and husband Scot of Kissimmee, Fla., and Rev. Dr. Frederick Young and wife Kara of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Derrick Landes, Michelle Landes, Emily Young, Dylan Landes, Jake Lefebre, Shayne, Lefebre, Julio Landes, and Robert Landes; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, John E. Young of Roxbury, Pa.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Bob's life will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. at 269 Frederick St., Hanover, beginning with a viewing and time to share memories with the family at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m., and graveside committal to follow at Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert Young may be made to Ruth's Harvest Gettysburg, PO Box 4771, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
