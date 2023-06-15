Betty L. Sterner, 90, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York.
Betty was born January 27, 1933, in Gettysburg. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Reck) Schwartz, and the wife of the late Donald E. Sterner.
Betty was employed with Schindler Elevator, formerly known as Westinghouse, in Gettysburg for over 25 years. Following her retirement, she worked at Giant. She was a member of Benders Lutheran Church in Biglerville; a representative to the Church Women United; and a member of Silver Sneakers. She loved making roses and giving them to shut-ins and for encouragement. She loved taking care of others. Her world revolved around her family. They were all precious and loved by her.
Betty is survived by her son, David E. Sterner and wife Gail, Curwensville; daughter, Bettina L. Strausbaugh, Lewisberry; sisters, Mary Jane Collins and Joyce Leaman and husband David, all of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Owen Sterner, Jeremy Sterner, Kelly Sterner, Megan Hedge, Brianna Strausbaugh and Amanda Strausbaugh; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is additionally survived by bonus daughters, Hope Matthew and Kathryn Kneller, and bonus son, Wade McLane.
Betty was preceded in death by her son, Douglas P. Sterner; and sisters, Nadine Brown and Mildred Bachman.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Betty L. Sterner will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Ryan Heycock officiating. The viewing and time to share memories with the family will begin at 1 p.m. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Benders Church Cemetery, Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Betty L. Sterner may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guestbook which can be found at www.petersfuneralhome.com.
