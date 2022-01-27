Sue Anne Miley, of Gettysburg, passed away on January 20, 2022. She was born on November 26, 1956, in Newville.
Sue was a graduate of Big Spring High School.
She is survived by her significant other, Kevin C. Thomas of Gettysburg; and son, Kevin C. Thomas II of Red Lion.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with Pastor Melissa Madara officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
