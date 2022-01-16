Helen L. (Ford) Eller, 89, passed Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late John L. Eller, her husband of 65 years, who passed Sept. 24, 2015.
Helen was born April 30, 1932, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late James E. and Dora M. (Smith) Ford.
Helen was a member of West York Church of The Brethren, and retired from Hershey Foods.
Helen is survived by her children, Clare Ullrich and her husband John of Davenport, Iowa, John L. Eller, II and his wife Shleva of York, and Ruby L. Perry of Red Lion; three grandsons: John L. Eller, III and his wife Leanne, Thomas J. Eller and his wife Amy, and Christopher J. Ullrich and his wife Kate; two great-grandchildren: Samuel J. Eller, Sarah E. Eller; and a sister, Mildred Snyder of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Allen R. Perry, and two brothers, J. Clair and Clarence Ford.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Pastor Brian Markle officiating. Burial will be in Great Conewago Presbyterian Cemetery, Hunterstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to West York Church of The Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd, York, PA 17408. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
