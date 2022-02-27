Shirley A. Staley, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the York Hospital.
Born in Harney, Maryland, on February 9, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Melvin G. and Ethel E. (Leatherman) Patterson. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, the late Robert E. “Bob” Staley, who died November 1, 2014.
Shirley was a 1958 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She was a life member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Harney where she had served in various capacities, Adult Sunday School Teacher, Financial Secretary, Records Secretary, church choir member, Stephen Minister and Parish Mutual Ministry Committee. Shirley also sang in the Emmitsburg Community Choir and was past president of the St. Francis Xavier CCD Board.
Shirley had worked as an office manager in the Gettysburg area for many years with Bigham and Raffensperger Law Firm, Adams County Probation office and court reporter and retired from St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg after many years of service.
She is survived by her two children, Lori A. Staley (Richard Freer II) of Dillsburg, Pa., and Craig A. Staley (Audrey Jakobs) of Gettysburg; and a grandson, Matthew E. Staley.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Harney, Md., with Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 2, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Cemetery Fund, 5918 Conover Road, Taneytown, MD 21787; or the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
