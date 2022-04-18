Evelyn A. Ganas, 81, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in an automobile accident in Oak Island, N.C. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on March 22.
Evelyn was born in Littlestown, and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Evelyn studied at Thompson’s Business College, completing a two-year program in one year. She began her career as a secretary, working for the PA Harness Racing Commission, Bankers Insurance, and Lake Heritage, among others. When her children were older, she started a new and successful career as the publisher of regional trade magazines for the building industry. After publishing three magazines for Builder/Architect, she founded her own magazine, Builders & Associates. Together with Dimitri she also owned and managed a thriving rental property business.
Evelyn was an active member of Lower Marsh Creek Church, where she sang in the choir and played the piano. She also played the organ and keyboard regularly at Eyler’s Valley Chapel. She was an avid gardener and dog lover and enjoyed entertaining her large circle of friends and family, among whom she was known especially for her sticky buns and pies.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Gregory C. Sterner and wife Kara of San Diego, California; and her daughter Elizabeth A. Loentz and husband Timothy M. Maly of Oak Park, Ill.; five grandchildren, Gabriella and Kassandra Sterner, Olive and Ivy Loentz, and Malik Maly; two brothers, Barton Breighner and wife Karen, and Barry Breighner and wife Sandra; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Gordon and Atlee Breighner; and two sisters, Levon Crouse and June Weaner.
Dimitri was born in 1956 in Volos, Greece, and was the son of Vasilios Ganas and Kalliopi Gana (Kolindrini).
Dimitri studied economics at Cardiff University in Wales and Virginia Tech. A man of many talents, Dimitri worked as an educator and owned a restaurant and an insurance agency before devoting himself full time to his photography. In addition to his own work, Dimitri did the architectural photography for Evelyn’s magazines. Dimitri specialized in wildlife and landscape photography, and his beautiful work can be viewed at https://www.photographybydimitri.com/.
Dimitri is survived by his brother Apostolos Ganas and wife Elisavet Kordonidou; his nephew, Vasilios Ganas and wife Vasiliki Savoudi; his niece, Vasiliki Gana; and Evelyn’s children and grandchildren, whom he treated as his own.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials for Evelyn to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA l7325; and memorials for Dimitri to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
