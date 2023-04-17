Jose E. Lagunas, 69 of Taneytown, died April 12, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Jose was born June 18, 1953, in Mexico.
He was a high school graduate and retired from Maryland Cup of Owings Mills after 38 years of service.
He is survived by his sons, Mario J. Lagunas and Stephanie Straw of Littlestown, and Chris R. Lagunas and Nicole of Taneytown; and his grandchildren, Kayleigh Lagunas, Diego Lagunas and Layla Lagunas.
Jose was raised Catholic. He liked boxing, sports, was a die hard Cowboys fan and spending time with his family.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions have been asked to go to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg PA. 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
