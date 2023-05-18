Robert Steven Springer, 61, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Md.
Born on January 22, 1962, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Mary Alice (McKee) Springer of Emmitsburg, and the late George Milton Springer.
Robert was a graduate of Catoctin High School, Class of 1979. He worked for Ryan Homes for several years prior to becoming a self-employed painter. He was a member of Toms Creek United Methodist Church. Additionally, Robert enjoyed hunting, reading, canoeing, and snow skiing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Ashley Springer and Ryan Springer (wife, Anna); grandchildren, Noah Springer and Kylee Springer; and a sister, Christine Springer Botker (husband, Eric). He was predeceased by his father and his brother, Glenn Springer.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
