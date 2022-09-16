Rosemary Ellen Shenk, 84, passed away at her home in Gettysburg on September 15, 2022.
Born September 14, 1938, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Lester and Bessie Miller, Rosemary was raised Mennonite in the rural community where she helped her parents and younger sisters on the family farm. Rosemary’s family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, when she was a teenager; return trips to Arizona were a highlight of her life over the next 60 years.
Rosemary attended Hesston College in Kansas and then served with the Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pennsylvania, where she met her husband, Abram Martin (Marty) Shenk of Biglerville. Rosemary and Marty married in 1961 and settled in the Biglerville area.
Rosemary held numerous jobs during her life in the Biglerville area, and served the community in many volunteer positions. She delivered newspapers for the Gettysburg Times, served as church secretary for Bethel Mennonite Church, and as fiscal coordinator for Survivors Inc.
She served on the ladies auxiliary for the Biglerville Fire Company, as a volunteer driver and on the board of directors for Meals on Wheels, and as a Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer. Rosemary also volunteered for many years as a bereavement support volunteer for Hospice.
Church life and service were central to Rosemary’s life, and her service over the years included co-coordinator of Vacation Bible School and volunteering with Farmworkers Christian Ministries and with Child Evangelism Fellowship. Rosemary and Marty also volunteered at Mennonite Church-affiliated Ten Thousand Villages stores in the area.
Rosemary and Marty were active for many years in the Mennonite Church’s Atlantic Coast Conference, and Rosemary served as Conference secretary. Trips to church conferences, including far-flung World Conference Meetings, were a special treat for Rosemary and Marty. Rosemary and Marty also hosted traveler-guests from around the world in their home as part of the “Mennonite Your Way” travel service.
Rosemary had a dedicated and loving family life. She is survived by Martin, her husband of 61 years; sons, Jim (Beth) and Jon (Clemencia, and stepsons, JuanPablo and Sergio and granddaughters, Luisa and Sofia); and daughter Joy (Mike, sons Matthew and Ben, and daughter Ellie). She is also survived by her sister, Corinne Swartzendruber (Winston); brother-in-law Charles Shenk (Liz); and many loving nieces and nephews. Her sister Margaret Pennington (Tony) and brother-in-law Stanley Shenk (Doris) predeceased her in life.
Finally, Rosemary suffered a cardiac arrest in 2006. Her family experienced the following 16 years of her life as a gift, as did Rosemary: her message on the house voicemail reminds callers “Remember, this is the day that the Lord has made, rejoice and be glad in it.”
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Mennonite Church on Sunday, October 2, at 2 p.m., with meal and time of sharing to follow, 2335 Biglerville Road (Route 34), Gettysburg.
Contributions in Rosemary’s memory can be made to Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA, 17325; www.bmcgettysburg.church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peters Funeral Home Inc. in Gettysburg. To share condolences, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.