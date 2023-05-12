Larry E. Showers, 79, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 7, 2023, with his family by his side. Larry was born on April 30, 1944, in Gettysburg. He was the son of the late Clyde E. Showers and Dolores M. (Groupe) Myers. Larry was the loving husband of Faye (Warner) Showers for 56 years.
Larry graduated from South Western Senior High School in the Class of 1962. Until his death, Larry was an avid fan of the Mustangs football team, and he even was on the “Chain Gang” for 10 years. Years before, Larry was a Little League football coach for the Baresville Bears.
Larry retired from Met-Ed in July 1999 after working there 30 years in various positions. He was a former member of the South Western Athletic Boosters and also the Band Boosters. He was a huge Green Bay Packers fan since 1965. Years ago, he enjoyed attending local sprint car racing, golfing, playing volleyball, as well as playing and coaching softball.
Larry was a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club and the Hanover Elks BPOE #763, where he was the former inner guard for the lodge, as well as a member of the color guard. He has been an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hanover and was a former usher.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughter, Jen Whisler and her husband Rick of Hanover; and their former exchange student, Tobias Bleumer of Germany, who is regarded as a grandson; a brother, Eddie E. Showers and wife Nancy of Aspers; a sister, Pat Leister and her husband Eddie of New Oxford; several nieces and nephews along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins and extended family members and many friends. He is also known as Pap to his grand puppy Maggie. Larry was preceded in death by his twin siblings, Gene Ray and Jane Kay Showers who died at birth; and his in-laws Robert and Charlotte Warner.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Larry will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Taylor Dieringer officiating. Visitations will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, as well as 10–11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the church parlor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
