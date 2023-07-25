Vernon Elwood Speelman, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away at his home on Monday, July 24, 2023 surrounded by his family.
He was born August 24, 1933, in Adams County, the son of the late Barthol Vernon Speelman and Virginia Mae (DeHaven) Speelman.
Vernon worked for many years at the Schindler Elevator plant and held a variety of positions at the company. In his younger, healthier years he was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and he was able to listen to the bluegrass music festival at Granite Hill Campground from his house. Vernon loved working on his cars and even had some of his own restoration projects. He also enjoyed packing up the whole family to go on camping trips. He loved laughing and making everyone around him smile, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Catherine (Martin) Speelman, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage on July 1, 2023. He is also survived by his three children, Francis Speelman and his wife Shelley of Gettysburg, Diane Steltzer and her husband James of Carlisle, and Carolyn Slaybaugh and her husband Brian of Orrtanna; six grandchildren, Tracy Bigham (Dan), Kristy Coscia (Todd), Matthew Brown (Andrea), Elizabeth Nimtz (Jeremy), Joshua Brown (Shauna), and Zachary Slaybaugh (Kristin); two step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Steltzer (Rachel), and Randall Steltzer (Courtney); 11 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Vernon is predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Speelman; and his great-grandson, Landon Brown.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Fairfield, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation period prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at St. Francis Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
