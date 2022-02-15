Marlin M. Shorb, 77, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving companion of Susan “Suzie” (Bowers) Fogle who died February 25, 2020.
Born March 25, 1944, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Maurice Franklin and Margaret Elizabeth (Herr) Shorb.
Marlin was employed with the Gettysburg Times, beginning his career in the mailroom in 1981, prior to that he was a driver for 18 years.
He is survived by his dear friends Steve and Joanne Lingg, Fred Welty, Dennis Bishop and many friends and co-workers at the Gettysburg Times.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, with Rev. Cindy Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
To share memories of Marlin M. Shorb, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
