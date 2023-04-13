Martha L. Nary, 97, of York, Pa., died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover, Pa.
Born September 24, 1925, in Knoxlyn, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul G. Newman and Alma S. (Sowers) Newman. She is predeceased by her husband, Gerald T. Nary, who passed in 1995 after they cherished 47 years of marriage.
Martha graduated in 1944 from the Arendtsville Vocational High School. She then went on to work at York Corrugating until her retirement. Martha was also an active member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, Pa.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hoffman (Charles); her two grandsons, Ryan Hoffman and Nathan Hoffman; her great-grandson, Brooks; and her brother, Herbert T. Newman (Barb). She is predeceased by her sisters, Jean Baldwin, Elise Sterner, and Winifred Weikert; and her brothers, Paul G. Newman Jr., Claire Newman, and Dale Newman.
Services will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Pastor Susan McCarthy officiating. There will also be a visitation period beginning at 10 a.m. where the family will receive friends. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams St., York, PA 17404.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
