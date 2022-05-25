Susan C. (Roche) Bevenour, 63, passed Sunday, May 22, 2022, at University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She was the wife of David M. Bevenour, her husband of 37 years.
Sue was born December 13, 1958, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Maurice J. “Butch” and Mary A. (Wolf) Roche.
Sue taught at C.T.E. in the Conewago Valley School District, retiring in 2021, after more than 40 years in teaching. Sue was honored by Shippensburg University with the outstanding teacher award of 2012-2013 after being nominated by C.T.E.
In addition to her husband Dave, Sue is survived by a daughter, Abby E. Weaver of New Oxford; a son, Christopher M. Bevenour and his wife Megan of Hanover; three grandchildren, Jackson Weaver, Tucker Bevenour and Hudson Bevenour; two brothers, Jeff Roche and his wife Mary of Hanover, and Clay Roche and his wife Judy of Abbottstown; and her mother-in-law, Sondra A. Bevenour of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a brother, Chuck Roche.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, with Rev. Dwight Schlaline officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, or to P.T.O. for C.T.E., c/o Conewago Valley School District, 130 Berlin Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
