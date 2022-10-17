David “Dave” Eugene Showers, age 66, of Aspers, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born April 9, 1956, in Gettysburg, to the late Marlin “Marty” Showers and Pauline (Livingston) Showers.
Dave was a graduate of Biglerville High School. He was employed as a manager at several area grocery stores until his retirement.
Dave attended Mountain Top Ministries in Orrtanna. He was a former fire policeman for both Aspers and Bendersville fire departments. He was a former umpire for Little League Baseball in the Mercersburg area. He enjoyed hunting, watching baseball/football and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Dave is survived by four daughters, Mindy A. DeJesus and her husband Jeremy of Gardners, Mandy L. Gerhart and her husband Jason of Greencastle, Pa., Misty R. Plank and her husband Ben of Biglerville, and Maranda D. Showers and her husband Riley Parks of Spring Grove, Pa.; one sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Smith and her husband Vaughan “Junie” of Aspers; companion, Wendy Burns of Glen Rock, Pa.; and four grandchildren, Janelle M. Gerhart, Blain A. Plank, Anna M. Plank and Cole C. Plank.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lori A. (Comerer) Showers; his parents, Marty and Pauline Showers; and his sister, Roxanne Showers.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg, Pa.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Parr officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of David Showers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
