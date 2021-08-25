Mark A. Sanders Sr., 66, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the OSU Medical Center.
Mark was born December 10, 1954, in Gettysburg, to the late Lawrence Joseph Blaine and Dorothy A. (Lagore) Sanders Sr. On December 11, 2000, in Dayton, Ohio, he married Connie S. Kinney, who survives him.
Mark retired after 21 years of honorable service from the United States Air Force as a master sergeant. During his time in the service he played fast pitch men’s softball while stationed in Korea. He also worked at the Pentagon and the Defense Intelligence Agency creating computer and program software. Mark later retired from the Springfield post office after 20 years.
Mark umpired for several years in various leagues. Mark was an avid corn hole player, bowler and loved to deer hunt. He loved being a part of the men’s group at Vineyard of Northridge in Springfield and the West Liberty First Church of God. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He and his infectious smile that could light up any room will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Connie S. Sanders; children, Michelle (Tim) Carter, Brock (Jenn) Sanders, Mark A. (Jacqueline Michelle Valverde) Sanders Jr., Allie (Chip) Kuhn, and Colin (Jessica Mineer) Inglis; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Joe) Bumbaugh, John (Cherlyn) Sanders, Blaine (Deb) Sanders Jr., Margaret (Mike) Waseilczyk, Kevin (Kathy) Sanders, Cheryl Gochenauer and Lisa (Mike) Poole; previous wife, Sugin Sanders; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will take place Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com.
