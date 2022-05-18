Catherine Winter Staneck passed away on April 27, 2022, at Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland, due congestive heart failure.
Catherine was born in Washington, D.C., at Georgetown Hospital on July 7, 1944, to Philip Hayward Winter and Catherine Dunn Groves.
Cathy was nurtured in the village of Washington Grove, Maryland. Elementary school was a one-room setting where she developed her passion for independent learning and reading. Gaithersburg Junior and Senior High Schools prepared her well for college, going on to Gettysburg College and graduating magna cum laude with department honors in mathematics June 5, 1966. She and David were married on June 25, 1966, and set out on life’s journey together.
Receiving a modest scholarship from the Montgomery Board of Education, she returned to Montgomery County honoring that scholarship to teach mathematics at Broome Junior High School in Rockville, Maryland. In 1967, she accepted a position at the National Institutes of Health Cancer Research Center to train as a systems analyst and was assigned to the Uranium Miners Research Project as a phase principle investigator to program research gathered about uranium mining during the ‘40s-’60s by the US government. It was disclosed that Navajos, the principle miners, developed increased cancer rates that eventually led to a restitution passed in the 1990s.
September 1973, Cathy, Dave, and Jerbi, a 5-month-old springer spaniel named for a special instructor at the Maryland University School of Dentistry, set out for Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. Cathy brought the same interest and enthusiasm to homemaking that she had for academia and her profession. She registered for cooking, sewing and baking classes and arriving there six months pregnant we were enrolled in the Red Cross Lamaze Birthing Classes. Katrina Helen Staneck was born December 8, 1973, in the midst of a Nodak white out.
The time spent in the Air Force Dental Residency passed quickly. Pondering where we would live and set up practice, we decided on Gettysburg. On a spring trip to the area, we found a suitable home that we eventually converted into a home-office dental facility. Cathy actually designed the floor plan and accounting system. Before leaving Grand Forks AFB, Caroline Hayward Staneck was born July 7, 1975.
For the next 14 years, Cathy was very involved with raising our family and community activities included Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, lay leader, Bible study and choir, initially at the Gettysburg Methodist Church and similarly later at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. David Andrew Staneck was born September 2, 1977, and Jesse Tavis Staneck was born July 3, 1984, both at Gettysburg Hospital.
Cathy returned to her professional career accepting a position at Gettysburg College as a systems analyst in the institutional research department in 1989. Shortly thereafter, she accepted a position as business manager of the Gettysburg Review from the editor, Peter Stitt. In 1993, she accepted the position of assistant to the president from Dr. Gordan Haaland, remaining at Gettysburg College until her retirement in 2005.
Cathy and David retired to Pinehurst, North Carolina, in 2011 to be near most of their children residing in the state. Washington Grove was reestablished as a family residence in 2018.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. David Aaron Staneck; her daughter Katrina Staneck Fosky and her husband David; her daughter Dr. Caroline Staneck Tyler and her husband Christopher; her son Dr. David Andrew Staneck and his wife Dr. Mona-Renee Ornelas-Staneck; her son Jesse Tavis Staneck; and grandchildren, Dominick Tyler, Mack Tyler, Jillian Staneck, Christopher Tyler and Tobey Tyler.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled June 11, 2022, at the Washington Grove United Methodist Church, 303 Chestnut Road, Washington Grove, Maryland 20880 at 4 p.m.
A social gathering will take place at McCathran Hall, 300 Grove Ave., following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to breast cancer research.
