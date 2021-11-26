Richard L. Smith, age 67, passed away at UMPC Pinnacle West Shore on November 22, 2021. He was the loving husband of Joan R. (Roman) Smith; together they shared over 21 years of marriage.
Richard was born in Hanover, Pa., on December 2, 1953, to Francis D. Smith and Harriet (Keagy) McLean. He worked as an electronic engineer for the Patriot System at Letterkenny Depot before retiring, and then working for KBR Contractor and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Chambersburg VFW, Knights of Columbus, and Chambersburg Club. Richard enjoyed sailing and drumming. He was also a parishioner of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Chambersburg.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his children Matthew P. Smith and wife Amie, Andrea E. Rebert and husband Kyle, Zachary R. Smith, Jesse A. Smith, Jenna Kady, and Corey Lake; and his grandchildren, Alexandria, Jayden, Charolette, Olivia, Anna, Michaela, Stephania, and Oliver. He is also survived by his brother Donald Smith and wife Betty.
A funeral service in celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veteran Honor Guard. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Delone Catholic Music Association, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
