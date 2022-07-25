George S. Bream, 73, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Angela M. (Staub) Bream, his wife of 48 years.
George was born February 21, 1949, the son of the late Elvin S. and Grandlyn (Hockensmith) Bream.
George was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford, and a 1967 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. George retired from ESAB after working over 30 years. George was a life member of the New Oxford Fire Company and SAVES Fire Company, New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, and the McSherrystown Home Association.
In addition to his wife Angela, George is survived by two daughters, Rebecca A. Gebhart and her husband Derek of East Berlin, and Christy L. Beckner and her husband Andrew of Hanover; three grandchildren, Ryan Gebhart, and Kevin and Natalie Beckner; three brothers, Alvin Bream and his wife Beverly, Glen Bream and his wife Sharon, and Ronald Bream; a stepbrother, Wayne Reid and his wife Carol; two stepsisters, Connie Mummert and her husband Terry, and Kathy Miller; and one brother-in-law, Cyril Kuhn. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Kuhn; a stepsister, Janet Bollinger; a sister-in-law, Diane Bream; and stepmother, Betty R. Bream.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local volunteer fire department.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.