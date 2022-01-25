Joseph A. “Joe” Feaga, 90, of Gettysburg, died suddenly on January 19, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born October 29, 1931, in Ellicott City, Maryland, he was the son of the late C. Edmund and Eleanor M. (Brunsman) Feaga. Joe was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Darlene M. (Bowling) Feaga, who passed away October 10, 2019.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. Joe was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. He owned and operated Feaga Construction Co. in Gettysburg for many years.
Joe is survived by his four children, Michael J. Feaga of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Stephen A. Feaga of McSherrystown, Keith P. Feaga of Gettysburg, and Laura M. Crouse of Benton Harbor, Mich.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Phillip Feaga of Sykesville, Md.; and three sisters, Rebecca Wade of Cambridge, Md., Loucille Harvey of Delaware, and Jeanette Weibking of Laurel, Md.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.