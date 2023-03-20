Betty Jane Fickes Baker, age 95, a resident of Cross Keys Village, formerly of Biglerville and Arendtsville, died March 17, 2023. She was born February 4, 1928, in Franklin Township, Adams County, to the late Crist and Annie Elizabeth (Shultz) Fickes. Her four siblings predeceased her: Mary O. Shindledecker, John Edward Fickes, Susan Emma Wiles, and Nelson Eugene Fickes.
Having no transportation to high school, Betty was forced to quit school after sixth grade. Betty began working in the sewing factory with her mother in addition to working on her family farm near Fairfield. She was employed by Trostle’s Garment Factory in Gettysburg for four years. In 1950, Betty married Frederick W. Baker at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and the newlyweds tackled the hard work of farming and raising cattle on their farm south of Biglerville which Fred had purchased a few years prior.
During this time, Betty worked at Musselman Company (where she remained employed for 36 years). After a long day in the factory, Betty would return home, jump on the Oliver tractor, and continue farming until she had two large wagons filled with baled feed for the cattle.
For enjoyment, Betty and Fred were very active in their square dance club and went camping. Betty was very creative. She often could be found painting ceramics, sewing, doing macrame, knitting, crocheting, or reading. Betty was also an excellent cook. Family and friends enjoyed her culinary talents.
Fred and Betty sold the farm in 1983 when they moved to Kissimmee, Fla. After several years, they returned to Pennsylvania and spent many years in Arendtsville until 2017 when they moved to Cross Keys Village, New Oxford.
Betty was a devoted member of the Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville, and the Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, with Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Inurnment will follow at Biglerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Church of Christ, PO Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
