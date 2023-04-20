Annabelle V. Bair, 93, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, April 19, at home. She was the widow of Fred D. Bair who died Oct. 16, 1997.
Born Oct. 16, 1929, in Littlestown, Annabelle was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Mary A. (Wolfe) Strickhouser.
She was a homemaker, was employed with Carroll Shoe of Littlestown and worked on the family farm along with her husband.
Surviving are her children, Fred A. Bair and Carol, Randy L. Bair and Alice, and Cherylann Froelicher and Fred, all of Littlestown; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Lou Bowers of Littlestown. Annabelle was predeceased by her son, Eugene D. Bair; her brothers, LeRoy, Charles, George and Raymond Strickhouser; and her sister, Christine Puls.
She was member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Littlestown. Annabelle loved taking care of her great-grandchildren, loved animals and farming.
Memorial service is Wednesday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback II officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Annabelle’s name may be sent to her church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or Hospice Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
