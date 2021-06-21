Gregory L. Bowling, 63, of Gardners, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born in Chambersburg on January 8, 1958, to the late William Eugene and Helen Bowling. He is survived by his soulmate and fiancé, Janie Wolfe of Gardners.
He also leaves behind one son, Nick Bowling (Crystal) of Chambersburg, and two daughters, Mandi Fuhrman (Jim) of Gardners and Ashleigh Stine (Adam) of Carlisle. He was a loving “Pappy” to his seven grandchildren, Dru, Payton, Cora, Izabellah, Jaxon, Ashton and Addison who survive; as well as his nephew, Steve Bowling of California; his niece, Cheryl Bowling; and three great-nieces, all of South Carolina.
He will be also be missed by his many friends, additional family, and his co-workers at I.P. Biglerville Plant.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Bowling; a brother, Edward Bowling; and a nephew, Kurt Bowling.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.
Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
