Samuel (Sam) D. Hartley, age 81, of Gettysburg passed away on February 19, 2023.
Sam was born on November 14, 1941, in Gettysburg, to Robert C. Hartley and Mary Elizabeth (Ibby) Hartley. Sam was predeceased by brothers, Robert C. (Buzz) Hartley Jr., John H. Hartley, and Thomas M. Hartley.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce J. (Spence) Hartley; daughters, Kathy D. Hartley of Lewes Del., Marianne E. Hershey (Todd) of Landenberg, Pa., and Jody L. Vinson (Scott) of Wichita Kan.; son, Craig A. (Susan) Hartley of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Mason Hershey, Rowen Hershey, Jack Vinson, Clay Vinson, Lane Hartley and Emily Hartley.
Sam served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 by developing the film and making prints of the missile sites in Cuba. Sam attended York College and was employed as a sales rep and district manager for Equitable Life Assurance Society for 12 years, a manufacturing rep for Garland Roofing Co. of Cleveland Ohio for 15 years, and the PA Dept. of Revenue for five years.
He was a past member of the Gettysburg Elks Club and a current member of the American Legion. Sam was an active member of the Gettysburg Country Club for over 50 years and was an avid golfer. He was elected in the Adams County Sports Hall of Fame for golf in 2019. He was fortunate to have caddied for President Eisenhower as a kid quite a few times.
Sam will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Sammy, as he was known by his classmates (Gettysburg Class of 1959), is remembered for his smile and fun personality. He enjoyed attending monthly luncheons with his classmates as recently as February. He was also an active member of the Good Sam’s Camping Club, a men’s social organization, that dates as far back as the 1870s. He enjoyed doing anything social mostly having to do with his favorite hobby , golf. He loved enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sam Hartley Memorial Scholarship at 405 McDaniel Drive, Landenberg PA 19350. This scholarship will be awarded to a Gettysburg High School senior who enjoys golf, GPA of at least 3.0, and and possesses an outstanding character.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, May 22, 2023, at The Lodges of Gettysburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for family and friends. Please R.S.V.P. to Jody Vinson at jody.vinson14@gmail.com or call 316-650-9437. Casual attire requested.
