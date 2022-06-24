Marlyn K. Jefferson Jr., 75, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Pottstown to the late Marlyn K. and Beatrice (Krewson) Jefferson, and was the husband of Lori A. (Kershner) Jefferson with whom he would have celebrated 32 years of marriage on June 30.
Marlyn enjoyed re-enacting the Living History of Civil War, where he portrayed Confederate General Louis Armistead. He was a Mason of Ephrata Lodge 665 and enjoyed camping with family and friends.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Marlyn worked as a supervisor for Dana Parish for 32 years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Marlyn is survived by four children, Matthew K. Jefferson, Melissa K. wife of Jason Hershey, Thomas M. Jefferson, and Timothy A. Jefferson; two grandsons, Joshua and Justin Jones; sister, Marlene, wife of Russell Heist; and brother, Michael Jefferson, husband of Colleen.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver.
Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
