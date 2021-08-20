John Francis William Last, 90, of Fairfield, died Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, Pa.
Born June 5, 1931, in Debenham, Suffolk, England, he was the son of the late Francis and Amy Mary (Woods) Last. He was the husband of the late Jean (Woods) Last who died November 11, 2008.
Mr. Last attended public schools in England and went on to serve a five-year apprenticeship as a Tool Maker at Reavell & Company in Ipswich, England. He then served for two years with the British Army as a Telegraph Mechanic. He obtained National Certification in Mechanical Engineering from Ipswich School of Technology and emigrated to the USA in 1967 and married his wife Jean. He worked for a short time at Landis Tool Company before working for BMY in York, from where he retired to Florida, in 1994.
John is survived by his three stepchildren, Frederick Sechrest of Myerstown, Pa., Ellyn Whitt of Newport News, Va., and Dora Stremble of Orlando, Fla.; six step-grandchildren, Mitchell Brannen of Walkersville, Md., Benjamin Brannen of Waynesboro, Pa., Jerrod Brannen of Lake Butler, Fla., Molly Sechrest of Lebanon, Pa., Emily Shaud of Annville, Pa., and Kiaya Sechrest of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and nine step-great-grandchildren, Alex Brannen of Cape Casey, Korea, MacKenzie and John Brannen of Walkersville, Md., Cassie and Vanessa Brannen of Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, Hailey and Simone Brannen of Waynesboro, Pa., and Annabeth and Jamison Shaud of Annville, Pa.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. onn Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service Wednesday afternoon at the cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.