Ronald C. "Jim" Chronister, age 83, of Chambersburg, formerly of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his home. He was born Tuesday, March 15, 1938, in Huntington Township, Adams County, the son of the late Herbert Griest and Mildred Chronister.
Jim graduated from York Springs High School. He was formerly employed as a farm supervisor by C.H. Musselman and Lott Bros. Fruit Farms in Aspers for many years. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carlisle and the Upper Adams Jaycees.
Jim was surrounded in love by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, and he enjoyed watching girls softball and just about any sporting event.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy L. (Anthony) Chronister. He is also survived by five daughters, Patty Kingsbury of Harrisburg, Kimberly Smith of East Berlin, Pamela Osbaugh of Newburg, Kristina Monteleone of Union Bridge, Md., and Rosemary Lahr of Middletown; a son, Michael Chronister of Carlisle; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Wood of York; and a brother, Ken Feeser of York. He was preceded in death by brothers Barry Feeser and Bobby Feeser.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Our Lady of the Visitation, 305 N. Prince St., Shippensburg, with Rev. Father Ben Dunkelberger officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. A viewing will be held at Dugan Funeral Home on Sunday, March 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc., 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
