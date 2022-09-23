Evelyn G. (Brown) Brodbeck, 90 of New Oxford passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Carl O. Brodbeck who passed away on August 6, 1974.
Born January 24, 1932, in Reisterstown, Md., she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian G. (Teal) Brodbeck.
Evelyn was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. She also loved bowling, word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and Cherry Coke.
Mrs. Brodbeck is survived by four children, Richard Brodbeck (husband of the late Jane), Roy Brodbeck and his wife Connie, Robert Brodbeck and his wife Patricia, and Patricia Grothe (wife of the late John); two siblings, Jim Brown and Virgie Brodbeck; as well as seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger, as well as 13 siblings.
A funeral service to celebrate Evelyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover. Interment will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.