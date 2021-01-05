Ethel V. “Gidget” Howard, 55, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly, Jan. 3, 2021.
Born June 26, 1965, in Gettysburg, Ethel was the daughter of the late Gladys V. (Minor) Howard and Lawrence E. Hill.
Ethel is survived by her four children, Terry Lee Sistrunk Jr. and his wife Jazmine of Hanover, Pa., Derrick Lee Sistrunk of Gettysburg, Victoria Lynn Sistrunk of Princeton, W.Va., and D’Angelo Jaun Howard of Gettysburg.
Together Ethel had 12 grandchildren with whom she enjoyed spending time. Ethel “Gidget” enjoyed taking long walks, watching her soap operas, as well as watching Doja the cat. She attended Gettysburg area schools.
Ethel also leaves behind her brothers and sisters, Mary Howard of Pittsburgh, Pa., Randolph Howard of York, Pa., M. Jean Green of Gettysburg, Ronald Howard of Gettysburg, Virginia Williams Lardon of Virginia, and Jackie Howard of Florida; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be private, and reserved for the family, however the family is planning on having a Celebration of Life repass in June around what would have been Gidget’s 56th birthday.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
