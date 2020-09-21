Lee Ann Bonett, 55, of Littlestown, died Monday, Sept. 21, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of Peter Bonett Jr. of Littlestown for 29 years.
Born April 6, 1965, in Angeles City, Philippines, Lee Ann was the daughter of the late George Collins, and Maria Conchita (Ibe) Collins Shomper and stepfather Jim Shomper, both of Littlestown.
She was a 1983 graduate of Littlestown High School, an Art Institute of Philadelphia graduate and received an associates degree in finance from YTI. Lee Ann had been employed with Gannett & Fleming Inc. of Camp Hill.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her children, Aislinn, Marissa and Christopher Bonett, all of Littlestown; her sister, Janet Collins of Las Vegas, Nev.; and her brother, Mark Collins and Araby of Hanover.
Lee Ann was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed drawing and spending her time with family.
Funeral service is Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Viewing is Thursday 10-11 a.m.
COVID-19 restrictions are recommended.
Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
