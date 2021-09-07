J. Fred Schultz, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, Pa.
A memorial service and celebration of Fred’s life will take place Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org, or to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
