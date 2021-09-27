Catherine L. Dawson-Alvarado, age 86, of Biglerville, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Thursday, May 30, 1935, in Taneytown, Md., the daughter of the late Guy R. and Iva M. (Reed) Ohler.
Catherine enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and needlepoint. She enjoyed going to the casino and her scratch off tickets.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina L. Alvarado-Romero of Gardners, and Teresa A. Lane of York Springs; two sons, Jose A. Alvarado of Biglerville, and Francisco M. Alvarado Jr. of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco M. Alvarado Sr. in 2016.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Alma Sanford officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
