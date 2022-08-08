Charlotte “Chotts” A. (Kiser) Smith Rodgers passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in the early hours of August 4, 2022, in the very farmhouse she and her twin sister, Henrietta “Hennie” (Kiser) Mckonly, were born in on May 22, 1939.
The eldest child of Henry E. and Beatrice V. Kiser, Charlotte was born 30 minutes before her twin, both so small they were later taken to the hospital in cigar boxes. She lived her entire life at her home in Mt. Misery, New Oxford, marrying Edward H. Smith in 1962 after his return from his station in Germany and later raising their children, Diane M. (Smith) Riser, Patrick “Pat” Smith and Anthony “Tony” Smith, in the same farmhouse.
Following the death of her husband in Edward in 1976, she later married Melvin “Buck” L. Rodgers in 1986 with whom she loved to travel the East Coast of the country visiting far flung relatives. Often confused with her identical twin sister, she was mother and grandmother to her and her sister’s children and grandchildren. She retired from Middleburg Aneco Trousers after more than 40 years as a seamstress and remained a lifelong friend to so many she met there.
Charlotte is survived by her twin, Hennie, and their siblings Charles Kiser, Emma B. (Kiser) Smith and Edward J. Kiser; as well as her children, Diane and her husband Robert Riser, Pat and Tony. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott E. Riser and his wife Kylie, Jana (Smith) Beatty and her husband Mike Beatty, as well as Aaron A. Riser and his wife Jacki. She is the beloved great-grandmother of Emma, Owen, Andrew, Matthew and Emma. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Smith and Buck Rodgers; she will be missed more than words can express.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Charlotte’s life on Wednesday, August 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, with Rev. Dwight Schlaline officiating. Interment will follow at Conewago Chapel Cemetery.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
