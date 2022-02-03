Pamela “Pam” DiVanna was the youngest of two daughters born to George Blair and Ethel Blair Reilly (who preceded her in death) on March 24, 1963, in Queens, N.Y. From a toddler, she affectionately called her doting big sister, the late Sondra Elaine, “Sa Ta.”
A quiet person who walked in sweet humility, Pamela always shined in her engagement with people, places, and in project management.
It was with these competencies that Pamela enlisted in the United States Army as a young woman. Throughout her enlistment, Pamela demonstrated excellence in her nine military assignments. Pamela served her country well in places such as Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Fort Benning, Georgia, Camp Edwards, Korea, 97th General Hospital in Frankfort, Germany, and Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
During and after active duty, Pamela flourished in her studies in nursing and military science. Pamela earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing, and her master’s degree in military history. During her tenure in civil service, Pamela was instrumental in making essential improvements regarding supplies, equipment, and protocols for portable military hospitals. It was under Pamela’s leadership that military hospitals were able to greatly improve the quality of service they provided for our military service people domestically and abroad.
Being such a blessing to others, the Lord provided Pamela to be blessed with meeting and marrying the love of her life, Michael DiVanna. They were married on June 15, 2012. Pam and Mike shared a love that could clearly be seen and appreciated. Together they laughed, enjoyed music, and being best friends. They traveled the world and were able to visit the places Pam loved to read about. Together, they joined and enjoyed the fellowship of the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Mark Englund-Kieger. Together they fought a good fight, kept their faith, and were ready to be transitioned.
Although Michael preceded Pamela in death, their love and passion for one another never died. In like manner, we, Pam’s family, will continue to embrace the life and legacy of our beloved Pamela.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Kieger and Dr. Katherine Corbett officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.