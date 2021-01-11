Kay Ann Hertz, 82, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born March 29, 1938, in York, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clark L. and Dorothy E. (Gruver) Miller. She was the loving wife of Jack F. Hertz with whom she shared 38 years of marriage, until his passing on June 21, 2018.
Kay graduated from Willian Penn Senior High, York, Pa., in 1956.
Kay was a kind, generous, warm hearted person, and a dedicated homemaker and mother.
Kay enjoyed bingo, doing jigsaw puzzles, and ceramics. She was an avid book reader. Kay was also very passionate in her support of many different charities, especially the St. Joseph’s Indian School.
Kay is survived by her children, Gail Cassell and husband Kenneth of Bradford, Mass., Donald Horn and wife Melanie of Lancaster, Pa., Missy Horn of York, Pa., Ashley Hertz of Gettysburg, and Sally Miller and Diane Dean, both of Hanover. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, KC, Adam, Rachel, Tripp, Devon, Zoe, Amber and husband Rob, Kolbi, Jesse and wife Karly, and Alesha; and five great-grandchildren, Mason, Mia, Ayden, Blake, and Cullen. She was predeceased by one stepson Chris Hertz, and a granddaughter Tessa Bankert.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember Kay’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., (Bonneauville) Gettysburg, with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kay’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School at www.give.stjo.org, or to St. Labre Indian School at www.stlabre.org/ways-to-give.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
