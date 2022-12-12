Michael R. Small, 74, of Gettysburg, formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully at Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Michael spent a long career as a painter and company maintenance man with Elsner Engineering in Hanover. from 1974 until 2009. His colleagues fondly remember him as hard-working, loyal and an all-around great guy.
He also spent time as a custodian at Hanover High School. Colleagues also shared that Michael had been drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, during which time he served as a hospital orderly at Ft. Hood, Texas.
A funeral service to celebrate Michael’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the start of the service. There will also be an opportunity to view on Thursday morning, December 15, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Following the viewing time on Thursday morning, there will be a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. 725 Baltimore St. in Hanover. Guests attending the graveside service are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
To share memories, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
