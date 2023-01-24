Bobby “Bob” L. Conover, 73, of Gettysburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022.
Private services with full military honors were conducted for immediate family at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday 12:45-1:45 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ewings Sarcoma Research Fund at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Contributions can be given online at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving or mailed to PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
