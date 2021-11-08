Dr. Kenneth Franklin Mott, 81, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ken was an extraordinary and beloved professor of political science at Gettysburg College for 51 years, helping to establish the Eisenhower Institute and the Public Policy Program, and later receiving the College’s Distinguished Teaching Award and two student appreciation awards before retiring in 2017. His scholarship focused on constitutional law, and in particular, the First Amendment.
He graduated from the Albany Academy in 1957, received his B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College in 1961, his Masters from Lehigh University in 1963, and his Ph.D. from Brown University in 1967. Ken was also an accomplished golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lovette Mott; and his four children: Sean Mott, Kerry Mott, Chad Mott, and Leslie Varela. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He will be long remembered for his kindness, humor, and intellect.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Gettysburg College Chapel, with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts may made to the Eisenhower Institute in Ken Mott’s name.
