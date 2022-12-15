Arlene E. Keller, age 99, of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg. She was born March 15, 1923, in Cashtown, to the late Charles and Carrie (Heintzelman) Forsythe. She was widowed by her husband, Robert A. Keller, in 2000.
Arlene was a farmer’s wife, a member of the Biglerville Garden Club and enjoyed gardening, playing cards and baking pies.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette F. Schachle and husband Bruce of Gardners, Nancy Pflueger of Hazelton, Edna Dettinburn and husband Randy of Gettysburg, Elaine Walde and husband Greg of Gettysburg, and Wayne Keller and wife Mindy of Gettysburg; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Stevens of Las Vegas, Nev. Arlene was preceded in death by brothers, Randolph and Donald Forsythe; and sisters, Evelyn Sanders, Faye Toms, Rosemary Carson and Joyce Forsythe.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 126 Church St., Bendersville. Arlene will be laid to rest at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Gettysburg.
