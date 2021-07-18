Kraig B. Felt, Jr., 53, Camp Gettysburg Road, Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 in Gettysburg.
He was born Jan. 15, 1968 in Reno, Nevada the son of the late Kraig B. Felt, Sr. and Marilyn Coltrin Felt of Burley, ID. Kraig is survived by his wife Jennifer Nicole (Pester) Felt.
Kraig was a graduate of Burley Senior High School in Burley, Idaho and Texas A&M San Antonio University. He enlisted in the service after high school, and retired after dedicating 25 years to the US Army. He served as an LPN in various venues including primary care, burn units, and ICU at home and abroad. Following his service, he was employed as a civilian emergency room nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Kraig enjoyed golf, music, gardening and loved time with his family. He was also an amazing handyman, always in the middle of a project.
In addition to his mother and wife, Kraig is survived by five children: Richard A. Felt and his wife Jackie of Minnesota, Alexsandra R. Felt of Minnesota, Brandon K. Felt of Minnesota, Skyler N. Felt at home and Isaac A. Felt at home; five grandchildren: Suraya Felt, Adryan Felt, Jaxson Felt, Dylan Felt, Avery Felt; eight brothers and sisters: Kary Felt and his wife Valerie of New Mexico, Koreen Deeken and her husband Brian of Idaho, Karalyn Helm and her husband Michael of Idaho, Kanona Felt and his wife Melissa of New Mexico, Kelesi Follett and her husband Ben of Idaho, Ocea Williams and her husband Tommy of Idaho, Kristopher Felt and his wife Casey of Idaho, Kassie Fairbanks and her husband Jay of New Mexico. He was predeceased by a son, Ryan J. Felt.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
