Carlotta Y. (Messersmith) Grim, 73, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth M. Grim, her husband of 53 years.
Carlotta was born May 18, 1948, in Hanover, the daughter of Dolores C. (Stambaugh) Messersmith of Spring Grove, and the late Ervin E. Messersmith.
Carlotta was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, and she enjoyed baking, cooking, and driving around in heritage cars, especially the T-Bird. She loved to go to the mountains, and her grandchildren were her life.
In addition to her husband Ken and mother Dolores, Carlotta is survived by four daughters, Stacy A. Meyer and her husband Todd of Ocean City, Md., Angela R. Schuchart and her husband Craig of Hanover, Kendra S. Martin and her husband Ty of East Berlin, and Janette C. Bishard and her husband Brett of Thomasville; 11 grandchildren, Clayton Ross, Victoria Ross, Jacob Meyer, Samuel Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Heyla Martin, Heyden Martin, Jenna Bishard, Weston Bishard, Chase Bishard, and Bowen Bishard; a step-grandson, Logan Schuchart; a great-grandson, Braylon Ross; her new-found responsibility, her dog Dexter; and two brothers, Eric Messersmith and Blake Messersmith.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St., Abbottstown, with her pastor, Rev. Shawn Berkebile, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.