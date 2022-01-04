Louis M. “Luke” Sanders, 72, entered God’s eternal hunting grounds on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was the companion of the late Anne Tyler who also passed January 2, 2022.
Luke, born on March 23, 1949, in Hanover, Pa., was the son of the late Ralph H. And Louise E. (Crawford) Sanders.
Luke was a talented, self-employed plasterer for over 50 years. He was known for his hard working, “get it done” work ethic. He was well respected by many and all who knew him.
Luke was an avid hunter and loved being in the woods. He also enjoyed farming, spending time with family and having a beer with friends.
Luke is survived by his former wife of 49 years, Jane Sanders; his children, Louie and Tracy Sanders of Gettysburg, Tom Sanders of New Oxford, Mike and Amy Sanders of Three Forks, Mont., Tim and Lindsay Sanders of Abbottstown, and Lori and Steve Foltz of Abbottstown; 13 grandchildren, MacKenzie, Owen, Brady, Kaine, Hope, Deegan, Nicole, Lil’ Luke, Judah, Jackson, Bella, Ellie and Estelle; one great-grandchild, Teagan; and siblings, James Sanders, Judy Jacoby, John Sanders, Donald Sanders, Diane Groft, and Sharon Wilt.
A service to honor and celebrate Luke will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover S., Gettysburg (Bonneauville). Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Church Cemetery, Bonneauville. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, and Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to invite everyone to celebrate Luke immediately following at S.A.V.E.S. located at 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted to assist the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
