Robert Donald Watson, age 86, of Aspers, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born August 7, 1936, in Gettysburg to the late Donald F. and Helen G. (Slaybaugh) Watson.
Robert was a veteran of US Army.
He was employed with International Paper, Biglerville, for more than 40 years. He was a life member of Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, Aspers, where he served as the secretary and treasurer of the church.
He is survived by one sister, Shirley A. Walde of Gettysburg, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Joseph Walde.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, c/o Mrs. Harry Griest, 956 Carlisle Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
