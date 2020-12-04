Jane L. Asper, “Mam” to those closest to her, age 86, of Gardners, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Columbia Cottages in Hanover. She was born Friday, October 12, 1934 in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Roy and Hilda (Lausch) Anderson.
Jane graduated from East Berlin High School in 1952. She was formerly employed by Bermudian Springs School District as the head cook for about eight years. She then went to work at Nells in East Berlin as the deli manager, until her retirement. She was a member of Idaville United Brethren Church. She was a member of the York Springs Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved her farm life, which gave her great opportunities to spoil her grandchildren. She especially loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and NFL football.
Her husband, Jack C. Asper, passed away in 2014. She is survived by one daughter, Jody L. Asper and companion Randy Lory of Gardners; one son, J.C. and wife Cathy Asper, II, of Gardners; three grandchildren Laura Waldron, Emily Harver and Bradley Weber; four great-grandchildren, Peytyn, Evelyn, and Grayson Waldron and Cole Weber; one sister, JoAnne Lehr of Hampton and one brother, Jerry Anderson of Hanover.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8 at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Keller officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until time of services.
