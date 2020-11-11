Larry E. Reese Sr., 68, of Gettysburg, died Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Sept. 22, 1952, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Harry J. Reese, who died in 1980.
Larry was a 1970 graduate of Fairfield High School. He worked various jobs, including several shoe manufacturing plants, the Gettysburg Times and Eddie’s Cleaners until he became physically unable to work. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing cards, playing pool, and listening to music.
Larry is survived by his three children, Angel Reese and her companion Todd Rock, Julie Beck and her husband Pete, and Larry Reese Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Harry Reese Jr., James “Bucky” Reese, Nancy Reese and Sharon Reese.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Burial for Larry will be private and at the convenience of the family.
