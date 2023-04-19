Carolyn Gertrud Nicholson (nee Metzger), 86, died peacefully on April 17, 2023, at her home at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village of Gettysburg, where she lived for the past six years. She was born in New York City on December 14, 1936, to Walter and Anna (Lang) Metzger. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Arnold Nicholson Jr.; and her brother, William Richard Metzger.
Carolyn grew up in Inwood, Long Island, N.Y., and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954. She studied German at the Middlebury Language Institute, Middlebury, Vt., and obtained her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and secondary education in 1958 from Houghton College, Houghton, N.Y. She studied mathematics and computer science at SUNY Amherst and in 1999 received her master of arts in psychology from Hood College, Frederick, Md. Carolyn served as the volunteer coordinator at Lutheran Social Services of Gettysburg, the predecessor of SpiriTrust, from 1989 to 2003.
She loved music, learning, and her family. Carolyn was a dedicated mother to Suzanne Pritchard, Rev. Miriam Nicholson, and Paul (Karyn) Nicholson. God’s Church was always the center of family life. Carolyn played an active role supporting her husband’s various calls as an ALC/ELCA pastor. She taught countless Sunday school and Vacation Bible School classes and sang in several choirs. She was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, for 35 years and served on church council and Worship and Music Committee, as well as many other committees and activities.
Carolyn loved her grandchildren, Chelsea Anna (Robert) Doll, Grace Ann (Haley) Collins, Kathryn Gayle Carlson Nicholson, and Rose Lee Carlson Nicholson. Harper Claudia Fern Collins is her beloved great-granddaughter.
Please join us for a memorial service and celebration of life at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, on May 13, at 2 p.m. We will sing many of Mom’s favorite hymns and a brief reception will be held after the worship service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St. Gettysburg, PA 17325; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
