Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford Girls' Tennis: Anya improved to 24-1 this season by placing second at the District 3 Class 3A Singles Championships

Brady Heiser, Gettysburg Football: Brady passed for 293 yards and 3 TDs and rushed for a TD in a 42-28 win over Greencastle

Zyan Herr, Littlestown Football: Zyan caught 8 passes for 198 yards and 3 TDs in a 29-24 win over York Catholic

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville Girls' Soccer: Brylee had a hat trick and an assist in a win over York Catholic to tie school records for career goals, assists and total points.

Bryson Kopp, Delone Catholic Golf: Bryson shot a 79 to lead the Squires over Bedford in a Class 2A Regional Qualifier, helping Delone reach the PIAA Team Championships for the first time

Vote

View Results