Darren Ray Moats, 51, of Yoe, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, October 14, 2022. He was the beloved fiancé of Loretta L. Stoner and stepfather of Brandi Stoner.
Mr. Moats was born in Terra Alta, West Virginia, on August 19, 1971, and was the son of the late Ray A. Moats Sr. and Wilma Mae (Miller) Moats.
Darren was an auto mechanic for most of his working life. He previously worked for County Line Quarry, 30 West Auto Sales in Gettysburg, Exclusive Auto Sales in York, All Tune and Lube and most recently with Pennsy Supply.
Darren loved watching movies, shooting pool, listening to country music and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his fiancé, he is survived by his brothers, Ray A. Moats of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Dean Moats and Billy Moats both of Terra Alta, W.Va.; sisters, Phillis Tasker of Masontown, W.Va., Sherry Rogers of Falling Waters, W.Va., Joan Moats of Martinsburg, W.Va., Donna Sines of Aurora, W.Va; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, David L. Moats, Clifton R. Moats, Rodney A. Moats, and Wilma J. Pearce; as well as his faithful companion, Gizmo.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Spry Church, 50 School St., York, PA 17402, with the Rev. Ken Loyer officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday and will begin at 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be private.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
