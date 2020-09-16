Linda M. Himes, age 63, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at Genesis Healthcare Center in Gettysburg. She was born Aug. 26, 1957 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late George L. and Genevieve A. (Arentz) Acevedo.
Linda graduated from Gettysburg High School. She worked for several years as a CNA at Transitions Healthcare. She was a member of the Heidlersburg VFD Station 25 in Gettysburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed bingo, knitting, crocheting, cooking and camping.
Linda is survived by two sons, Dustin Himes (Jasmine) of York and Charles W. Himes, Jr. (Linda) of Biglerville; five sisters, Elizabeth Acevedo, Gloria Acevedo, Connie Heldibridle, Margaret Arentz and Mary Ann Acevedo-Cleve; five brothers, George Acevedo, Michael Arentz, Bernardo Acevedo, Manuel Acevedo and Danny Acevedo; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Himes, Sr.; son, Bernardo Himes and two sisters, Flora Acevedo and Carmen Acevedo.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Rev. Dr. Robert S. Beall officiating. A public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
