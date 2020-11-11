Thomas James Bittle, 27, of Fairfield, died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born Feb. 15, 1993, in Gettysburg, he was the son of John S. and Diane D. (Deegan) Bittle.
Thomas graduated from Fairfield High School and attended James Madison University. He was employed by NVR Co. in Thurmont, Md.
Thomas enjoyed skiing and playing golf.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Scott Bittle of Fairfield; his sister, Meg Lucas and her husband Nick of Fairfield; a nephew, Arthur Lucas; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Md. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Md.
The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., P.O. Box 376, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.