Joyce Yokum Dye was born to William and Mabel Yokum on March 11, 1931, in Washington, D.C., where she lived until the age of 14. She spent her childhood attending school, playing with her friends and cousins, and helping her mother with household duties.
Joyce and her family attended Epworth Methodist Church in Washington, D.C., where at a church Halloween function in 1946, she meets a man in a Navy uniform whom she would marry four years later. During this time, Joyce’s father was having a home built in Kensington, Md., and in 1948 their family moved into this home. Sadly, within a couple of months of their move, William Yokum passed away leaving his wife and Joyce with a new home and bills. Soon after, Joyce took a job as an administrative assistant at the Library of Congress.
On December 27, 1950, she married Lloyd Calvin Dye (the Navy sailor) at their home in Kensington. This is where they raised their two children, Lawrence (born December 1954) and Susan (born May 1958). She continued keeping the home for her husband, children, and mother while also supporting her church family at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Kensington, Md.
Once her children were well into their teenage years, Joyce went back to work as an administrative assistant, first at McKinley Elementary School and later at Suburban Hospital until she and Lloyd made the move to Gettysburg.
Lloyd and Joyce enjoyed their 35 years at Lake Heritage in Gettysburg having many friends, volunteering at the church and Meals on Wheels until both Susan and Lloyd passed away in early 2020. Since then, Joyce has not been very mobile but has been very appreciative of all the friends that have visited and spent time with her until her passing on April 10, 2023.
Joyce is survived by her son, Lawrence Dye and his wife Virginia; and her two grandchildren, Jacob Dye and Rachel Bartley (daughter of Susan and Robert (Buck) Bartley).
Praise be to God, who is always good, for accepting another angel to his fleet.
Memorial services for Joyce will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
